Disney’s Toy Story 3 Promotion Uses Facebook to Bug Your Friends Into Hanging Out With You

Disney’s Tickets Together, as reported by the New York Times, is a new and oddly quiet promotion from the media giant to attempt to prop up movie ticket sales, starting with the impossibly-highly-anticipated Toy Story 3. If you go to the Toy Story 3 page on Facebook, you’ll be able to buy tickets early. Great, right?

Except it’s actually sort of weird. If you do buy tickets through Facebook, the action will trigger certain promotional tactics through your Facebook account. It’ll try to prod your friends into also buying tickets, and send alerts so you don’t forget to bug them. Besides that, it provides locations of nearby theaters that are running the movie (which I would think would be every single movie theater, ever), and even gives a way to invite new friends to Facebook in the most promotional way possible. “Toy Story 3 arrives in theaters on June 18! Who are you bringing with you?”

In the wake of a disappointing Memorial Day for ticket sales (a 22% decline–Disney must be bummed it was so nice outside), studios are evidently trying whatever they can think of to get butts in movie theater seats. Facebook, for its part, doesn’t seem to be getting paid for this, but that’s not really necessary anyway. Will this work? Disney’s reporting healthy pre-sales. Let’s just hope the movie lives up to the hype.

