Steve Jobs on Google TV, PC’s Demise, Theft, Extortion, Sex, and More at D8

Steve Jobs lived up to the hype at D8 on Tuesday, forecasting a dim future for PCs and Google TV, offering candid comments on the Gizmodo iPhone incident, and more.

Thrown by All Things D and hosted by the Wall Street Journal‘s head tech writer, Walt Mossberg, this year’s D conference (the eighth, hence “D8”) is the first since 2007 in which Jobs has participated. Given the media attention, you’d think Jobs was the only one speaking.

Jobs began by noting that while Apple surpassing Microsoft in market valuation is “surreal,” “it doesn’t really mean anything.” He batted aside the usual questions about Flash, Adobe, and his “Thoughts on Flash” essay, still pushing HTML5 and saying he merely wrote that essay in response to “being trashed by Adobe in the press.”

On the subject of PCs, he said they’d taken us a long way, then made a trucks vs. cars analogy, explaining that, before people built metropolises, they drove trucks, because they needed the boxy utility. But now they drive cars. Only one in a certain number of people still need trucks. PCs are the trucks. Macs are cars. You getting this?

One of the most interesting pieces of Apple-related news in the company’s history is Apple’s feud and possible legal action against Gizmodo over the allegedly stolen iPhone scandal. [Disclosure: I am a former employee of Gizmodo, though I left before the scandal took place, and Fast Company has an ongoing partnership with Gizmodo in which both publications run stories from the other.] Jobs framed the situation by saying “they bought stolen property and tried to extort [Apple],” which makes it pretty clear that Apple will continue to pursue the case through legal means. He also joked about the juiciness of the whole saga. “It’s got theft. It’s got buying stolen property. It’s got extortion. I’m sure there’s some sex in there,” he said. “Somebody should make a movie out of this.”

On the subject of Google TV, Jobs had some interesting words: