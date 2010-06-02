Sustainability Faceoff: Procter & Gamble vs. Colgate-Palmolive

Which company should you trust to provide sustainable home products–Procter & Gamble or Colgate-Palmolive? Both companies manufacture a number of well-regarded brands, including Tom’s of Maine, Tide, and Palmolive. But there can only be one winner in this sustainability battle. In the new book The HIP Investor, author and investment adviser R. Paul Herman compares the two. We do the same below.

Procter & Gamble has set a number of green goals that it hopes to achieve by 2012, including $20 billion

in cumulative sales of products with low eco-impacts; a 20% reduction (per unit production) in total CO2 emissions, energy consumption, water consumption and disposed waste from P&G plants; and saving 20,000 lives by delivering

4 billion liters of clean water in the Children’s Safe Drinking Water

program. The company has already made some real changes in its business practices, too, with reduced packaging in brands like Pampers, Prilosec, and CoverGirl, cold water detergent (Coldwater Tide and Cool Clean Ariel) that cuts down on electricity production, and low-energy Braun razors.

It’s hard to find glaring sustainability issues with P&G, but there is still room for the company to make improvement. While a leader in diversity, P&G could seek to get

the women manager ratios to reflect today’s 50-50 balance in society and

the U.S.

workforce. It could also work on its HRC Corporate Equality Index score. But these are minor complaints.

Colgate-Palmolive has also made strides in sustainability, with LEED-certified manufacturing facilities and EPA Design for the Environment-approved products including Ultra Palmolive Pots & Pans, Palmolive Dishwashing Liquid,

Palmolive Ultra Green, Murphy Oil Soap Liquid, and Ajax Expert Glass. Palmolive Pure + Clear, introduced in 2008, is free of toxic phosphates, heavy fragrances, and unnecessary chemicals. And Palmolive eco+, an automatic dishwater detergent released the same year, is also completely phosphate-free.

Unfortunately, Colgate’s comprehensive sustainability Web site reflects data from 2008. This makes it difficult for us to judge the company’s recent environmental efforts. So we have to give this round to Procter & Gamble, which provides up-to-date info about its ever-improving practices. (Note: this reflects views of FastCompany.com).

Check out the full HIP Investor chart below.