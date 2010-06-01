Justice Department Begins Criminal Investigation Into BP Oil Disaster

Image by Ryan Marshall
The U.S. Justice Department is investigating BP for any criminal and
civil wrongdoing related to the thousands of gallons of crude oil still
gushing into the Gulf of Mexico following a April 20 rupture at the
Deepwater Horizon well, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder announced at
a news conference in New Orleans today.
BP will be investigated for violations of the Clean Water Act, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the Endangered
Species Act,
and the Oil
Pollution Act of 1990. If found guilty, the company could be held
liable for cleanup efforts and reimbursement of government
costs–though President Obama has already said that BP will pay heavily to clean up its mistake. “We
will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law, anyone who has
violated the law. We will prosecute anyone who has violated the law,”
Holder said during the conference.
The investigation comes after a growing number of critics have demanded
more intense government involvement. Scott West, the former special
agent-in-charge at the EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division, has been
reminding anyone who will listen of BP’s prior convictions, one in
connection with a March 2005 explosion at its Texas City refinery that
killed 15 employees and injured 170 others and two criminal misdemeanor
convictions for a pair of oil spills in Alaska in March and August
2006, relating to corroded pipelines that BP had failed to maintain.
“BP is a convicted serial environmental criminal,” West recently told truthout.org.
“So, where are the criminal investigators? The well head is a crime
scene and yet the potential criminals are in charge of that crime
scene. Have we learned nothing from this company’s past behavior?”
The Justice Department’s investigation will heavily scrutinize
the relationship between BP, Transocean, Halliburton, and the troubled Minerals Management Service, which was recently accused of allowing BP three changes in a day to the drilling permit for the
Deepwater Horizon oil rig a week before it exploded and sank. MMS employees have also been investigated for taking bribes, using government computers to watch porn, and smoking meth before work, among other things.
Regardless of the outcome of the state and federal investigations, BP’s future is up in the air. The company’s stock dropped to an 18 year-low today as BP admitted that the oil disaster has already cost over $1 billion. With the leak now threatening to continue until at least August, is there any possible way that BP can recover?
Read more about the Gulf Oil Spill
Got information on the spill you want to share? Email us at oil@fastcompany.com.
It’ll go directly to the lead reporter and editor on these stories, and
they’ll assume all initial communication to be strictly confidential.