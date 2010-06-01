Justice Department Begins Criminal Investigation Into BP Oil Disaster

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating BP for any criminal and

civil wrongdoing related to the thousands of gallons of crude oil still

gushing into the Gulf of Mexico following a April 20 rupture at the

Deepwater Horizon well, U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder announced at

a news conference in New Orleans today.

BP will be investigated for violations of the Clean Water Act, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the Endangered

Species Act,

and the Oil

Pollution Act of 1990. If found guilty, the company could be held

liable for cleanup efforts and reimbursement of government

costs–though President Obama has already said that BP will pay heavily to clean up its mistake. “We

will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law, anyone who has

violated the law. We will prosecute anyone who has violated the law,”

Holder said during the conference.

The investigation comes after a growing number of critics have demanded

more intense government involvement. Scott West, the former special

agent-in-charge at the EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division, has been

reminding anyone who will listen of BP’s prior convictions, one in

connection with a March 2005 explosion at its Texas City refinery that

killed 15 employees and injured 170 others and two criminal misdemeanor

convictions for a pair of oil spills in Alaska in March and August

2006, relating to corroded pipelines that BP had failed to maintain.

“BP is a convicted serial environmental criminal,” West recently told truthout.org.

“So, where are the criminal investigators? The well head is a crime

scene and yet the potential criminals are in charge of that crime

scene. Have we learned nothing from this company’s past behavior?”

The Justice Department’s investigation will heavily scrutinize

the relationship between BP, Transocean, Halliburton, and the troubled Minerals Management Service, which was recently accused of allowing BP three changes in a day to the drilling permit for the

Deepwater Horizon oil rig a week before it exploded and sank. MMS employees have also been investigated for taking bribes, using government computers to watch porn, and smoking meth before work, among other things.

Regardless of the outcome of the state and federal investigations, BP’s future is up in the air. The company’s stock dropped to an 18 year-low today as BP admitted that the oil disaster has already cost over $1 billion. With the leak now threatening to continue until at least August, is there any possible way that BP can recover?