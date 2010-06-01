The Fast Company Guide to E-Readers

Although it seems that all we ever talk about these days is the tablet–how gorgeous the iPad is, how the tablet will kill off the netbook, a little bit more about the iPad–the more dynamic market of the moment is e-readers. Not a day goes by without the launch of a new model–latest being Asus’s Lumibook, and with Marvell muscling in on the Chinese market–and, to be honest, it’s all a bit confusing.

Apple has so blurred the boundaries between e-reader and tablet because of its iBook Store, that one could almost argue that the traditional, monochrome version (think Kindle) is almost obsolete. Almost–but that’s down to the wondrousness of electrophorectic technology, the fancy (and un-trademarked) name for e-ink, that uses minimal power and is ace for reading in natural daylight. You can see the effects that the iPad has had on the market, however: Engadget uncovered a half-sized iPad simulacrum from Asus (it runs Android, so hints of the B&N Nook there) and, although Jeff Bezos recently claimed there’s a color version of the Kindle lurking somewhere in Amazon’s labs, it’s E.T.A. is “some ways out.”

So, when it comes to choosing the right e-reader for you, whatchoo gonna do, Willis? FastCompany.com has separated the wheat from the chaff, and please find, for your delectation, a selection of what we consider to be the most interesting upcoming (and already available) e-readers around. And not an iPad in sight. Well, almost.

Best browser: Bookworms among you may not even be aware that some of the models have Web-browsing capabilities, including the Kindle and the Nook. However, I’m going to blow the black-and-white thang out of the water and say, how about the Pandigital Novel? It’s color, it’s got Barnes & Noble’s half-a-million-volume library, it browses, it’s not out yet, but oh ho ho, expect this one to do well. At $200, it’s less than the price of a–no, my lips are sealed.

Best book store: They’re all pretty damn good, really–although you’ve got to wonder just how Google will sew up the market if they ever dare to dip their toes back into the hardware market, following their contretemps with the Nexus One. Sony has just announced it is to launch a content-distribution service in Japan, China, Australia, Spain, and Italy. I’ll let both Nook and Kindle carry this one off jointly, as they’ve both got Gut–that’s Gutenberg’s 1.8 million free books on top of their 500,000 titles–and as I’m a nice girl.

Best for light travelers: As recommended by fellow FC-er, Dan Nosowitz (a more seasoned voyageur you will not meet) the $155 Sony Pocket Reader is, with a mere 5-inch screen and no bulky keyboard, significantly smaller than the competition (even pocket-sized, if you’re not wearing skinny jeans). Its memory is beefy enough to allow you around 350 books on it, and it supports books lent from public libraries (any major city library should have an ebook lending system). It’s a bit barebones–no search, no annotations, no wireless connection–but it’s beautifully designed, absolutely teeny, and it can sometimes be found for $110, nearly impulse-buy territory. If you’re not already in hock to the Kindle or Barnes & Noble stores, it’s a great option.