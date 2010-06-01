Leadership Lesson: David Brandon at Michigan

Leaders do not always get to choose the issues they will

face. Sometimes they need to put out the fire before they can move forward.

Case in point is David Brandon, newly appointed athletic director

for the University of Michigan. In February prior to his taking office, Michigan’s vaunted

football program was hit with an NCAA investigation into major violations about

excessive practice time that occurred under the watch of head coach, Rich

Rodriguez. Michigan held a press

conference to address how it would respond to the investigation and Brandon

announced his support for the controversial coach. He reiterated that support in late May when the school announced its self-imposed sanctions.

Brandon himself is no stranger to managing tough issues. He

served as CEO of Domino’s Pizza from 1999 until March 2010. His management

philosophy combines operational discipline with stakeholder collaboration. Domino’s

prospered under Brandon’s tenure and he was well-liked by employees. Brandon’s roots at Michigan run deep; he played football for legendary coach, Bo Schembechler, and in recent years served as a regent for the university.

The biggest problem facing the football program is really

not the NCAA violations; it is the rift over Rodriguez. Since Rodriguez has won

only eight games in two years, losing twice to arch-rival Ohio State and

missing the bowl season for the past two years, many fans dislike him. Yet

Rodriguez’s players, and many students, support him. How Brandon has dealt with

the controversy is a lesson in leadership.

Own the problem. Brandon

did not become the athletic director to become proctor for the football team,

but he is realistic. As he told the media after announcing self-imposed sanctions,

there is nothing good about the words investigation and probation. Regarding

Michigan’s brand, Brandon says, “I don’t think it’s a black-eye, it’s a

bruise.” He also said blame for the excessive practice time was a departmental responsibility, not simply a coaching issue. By addressing the problem head on – and with total transparency —

Brandon will ensure that whatever went on prior to his watch has been stopped,

new measures to ensure compliance have been implemented, and the program will

survive.

Make decision best

for the situation. Rodriguez is a polarizing figure: love him or hate him.

Brandon as the athletic director has not allowed himself to become embroiled in

partisanship. He leads the entire department, not a fan base. How he treats

Rodriguez sets the tone for how he will treat other coaches now and in the

future. To date he is taking a measured approach, waiting for NCAA

investigations into Rodriguez at Michigan as well as his previous coaching job,

West Virginia, to be completed. Since

neither academic fraud nor paying players to play at Michigan is suspected,

Brandon can take the wait and see approach.