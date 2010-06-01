Work Smart: How to Power Through a Mountain of Email

It’s your first day back at work after a week-long vacation and you’re staring down an email inbox stuffed with 1,600 unread messages. Or–forget vacation–you’ve just been busy outside the inbox and now you’ve got a mountain of backlog to get through. If you don’t have all day to spend just dealing with email, use some cleanup shortcuts for getting to the bottom of the pile quick.

First, you’re going to get all the email that you can delete out of the way. Use your email program’s sorting feature to help.

1. Sort your messages by the “sender” column, then Shift click to select all the newsletter subscriptions, social network notifications, chain letters from Aunt Martha and Uncle Bert, and messages from anyone who sends you useless email. Press delete.

2. Sort your messages by the “subject” column. Select all the kitten forwards, mailing list threads, and long conversations with logs of back and forth that don’t matter anymore. Delete them.

3. Finally, you’re going to sort your messages by “date.” This might be a controversial tip, but when you’re dealing with a serious backlog, I encourage you to be ruthless. Anyone who sent you an email over a month ago and hasn’t gotten a response isn’t sitting around holding his breath. After a month, your window of email responsiveness opportunity is over. Delete or archive any messages that are older than a month. If the message was that important, the person would have resent it.

Just trashing all that mail will cut down your pile significantly, maybe more than 505. Everything that’s left is email you have to DO something about: something quick, or something not-so quick. But you’re going to deal with each kind quickly.

Resort your messages by date, oldest first. Punch through each message, and make quick decisions: is this something you can reply to and file in 2 minutes or less? If so, do it on the spot. Most important email only requires a one or two line reply–and keep it that short. If the message involves a lot more work, more than two minutes worth of work, set a deadline for yourself sometime in the future, like “next Tuesday,” and reply to the person: “You’ll hear back from me about this by next Tuesday.” Then put the task to get back to so-and-so on your calendar for next Tuesday. Done.