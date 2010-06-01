Display Wars: Pixel QI Improves its Tech, E-ink Teases its Future E-Reader Screens

Apple’s IPS LCD display tech may be the bees knees of current tablet screens, but there’re rivals out there, such as the Kindle’s e-ink system. There’s also Pixel Qi, which is a daylight-viewable LCD alternative — and it’s just got lots better.

The folks at Liliputing had a peek at some example hardware with the new Qi screens at Computex and learned that the scientists in white coats have been busy refining the technology. Pixel Qi is almost a halfway house between e-ink’s excellent daylight viewing skills (but slow update rate) and the quick, high-contrast displays possible with liquid crystal systems (that suffer in direct sunlight). Qi’s strength is that it’s both sunlight readable when in low-power “high contrast mode,” also making it a good e-reader display, and fast and contrasty and bright when in backlit LCD mode.

Now it’s been improved so that the viewing angle, which was one of the system’s achilles heels, is much more acceptable–as the video demonstrates.

Liliputing is right to note that the one shame about Qi tech is that there’s no consumer devices on sale that utilize it yet, despite its promise, whereas many e-readers use electrophoretic e-ink systems and many more use conventional LCD. And with the rise of e-ink based e-readers, Pixel Qi may need to work fast to capture much market share.