Dead in the Water: A Floating Cemetery for Hong Kong

A concept building in Hong Kong by the designer Tin Shun But gives a whole new

meaning to burial at sea. Instead of tossing ashes into the great blue

yonder, you can stow them on a floating columbarium moored to the main land. Think of it as a cruise ship, of sorts, but for permanent vacationers.

It sounds absurd, until you realize how difficult it is to find a place in Hong

Kong to spend eternity. In a city that packs more than 7 million

residents into less than 500 square miles, burial grounds are in hot

demand, with private cemetery spaces going for $280,000HKD (about $36,000 USD) and families waiting up to 56 months for a reused plot in a public burial site, according to Bloomberg.

Demand far outstrips supply, and as a result, the vast majority of bodes are cremated. The city expects some 400,000 new urns in the

next decade.

Just finding space for all those ashes is geographically fraught. Hong

Kong is firmly rooted in Buddhist traditions, and showing dead

ancestors proper respect is a powerful cultural imperative — that

includes grade-A resting places. (Views of other graveyards, bad; views

of nature, good.) Apparently, a debate is raging over whether to build

the city a multi-story columbarium or develop the land for mortal endeavors.

The problem is hardly confined to Hong

Kong. From New York to

Singapore, cemeteries are filling to the brim, forcing regions to adopt

curious burial rituals: exhumations, grave-sharing, etc. In eco-conscious Sweden, it’s now legal to freeze bodies in liquid nitrogen,

then shatter them. (This is supposedly gentler on the environment than

burning bodies, if somewhat disturbing to family members.)