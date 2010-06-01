advertisement
Infographic Eye Candy: Nikes That Mark Your Marathon Progress

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read

Designer Michael Robinson points out the we can now collect all sorts of data while we run, thanks to pedometers and heart-rate monitors. But we don’t usually make that data public.

So he designed a pair of Nike marathon spikes with 26 lights in them: For every mile you run, a light turns on, creating what’s essentially an infographic of the wearer’s progress in a marathon.

Robinson’s project is a conceptual one-off–but it’s got company. In advance of the London Design Festival in September, Nike approached a slew of designers and asked them to repurpose a pair of Nikes. Those projects will eventually get a full-on exhibition, but they’re already trickling in.

Wieden+Kennedy’s Tokyo Lab produced a shoe fish tank, which they say explores the “relationship between the earth/nature and creatures, and the correlation
between athletes and NIKE.” But it would be pretty cool sitting on some Nike exec’s desk:

Designer Nick Marsh managed to embed a couple Wiimotes in a pair of Air Maxes–thus producing a pair of gaming shoes:

But maybe the funniest entry comes from Jason Turner, who points out that he spends more time in his Nikes posing and smoking than geting actual excercise. So he turned a pair of shoes into what might be the world’s weirdest cigarette holder

For more, check out Nike’s website for the project.

