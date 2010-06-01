Adobe iPad Publishing Tools Coming Soon

Magazine editors who’ve been playing around with Wired’s iPad app this weekend might like to know that the Adobe software used to create it will soon be available for anyone wanting to develop a fabulous iPad app (memo to GQ digital department: this means you). While Steve may not be a fan of Flash, it’s not stopping Adobe from making their software the go-to product for tablet-based publications.

The software, which uses Adobe’s InDesign CS5, was created with Wired staff input, and Adobe is claiming that it will deliver “a new advertising paradigm”–and, maybe, make its iPad-izer, as Stephen Shankland calls it, almost as ubiquitous as the iPad is expected to be.

The big question about this is how does this new trick from Adobe work? Because as we’ve known for a few months, Apple’s developer agreement specifically forbids apps from being written in anything other than Objective C, C++, or Javascript, and the relevant clause (3.3.1) even notes “Applications that link to Documented APIs through an intermediary translation or compatibility layer or tool are prohibited.” This clause caused a big re-write of Wired’s app, even, and forced it into a completely C-based version. So does the new software from Adobe work exactly as Apple proscribes, without doing any sort of “intermediary translation”? And how can Apple detect this sort of behavior in a compiled app, with workings that will be opaque to Apple? Perhaps we’ll just have to watch for statements from Apple CEO Jobs himself during the upcoming Apple World Wide Developers Conference to learn more.