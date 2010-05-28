I am sorry does not cut it any more

A couple of months ago, an insurance company suddenly stopped automatically deducting money from my checking account. I called immediately to find out what was up.

They informed me that I had overpaid during the prior year, that I would pay no premium in January or February, would pay only $40 in March, and start paying at a new lower rate of $180 per month (26% lower) starting in April to adjust for my over payment the prior year. I thought this was terrific; I was really happy to hear this, particularly coming from an insurance company.

In late March, I went to my on-line banking system to confirm the $40 had been deducted from my account as I expected. You can imagine my horror when I learned that $440, not $40, had been taken from my account.

When I called to find out what was going on, I was informed that “the company had made a mistake, that my premium was going up, and that the new rate was actually higher than the old rate.” Wow! I was, in a word, furious.

I told the agent that I had never been notified. She looked at my record and confirmed that I, indeed, had never been notified. When I asked why, she said, “I don’t know. I’m sorry.”

I asked if I cancelled the policy on the spot if they would refund my money immediately. The answer: “Refunds take 30 days.”

“So, let’s see if I got this right,” I said to the agent: