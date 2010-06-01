Sustainable Landscape Project Takes Root

A Super Bowl village, a black history museum, and a Thom Mayne house in New Orleans have absolutely nothing in common except this:

They’ve signed on to become some of the greenest landscapes in the

country.

More to the point, they’re among 175 pilot projects worldwide to enlist in the Sustainable Sites Initiative, a new rating

system for environmentally friendly land development. (Read our past

coverage here.)

Over the next two years, they’ll be tilling soil and planting native

grasses and showering plants with rainwater to meet the standard. Call it the landscaper’s LEED, the U.S Green Building Council’s green rating system.

Sustainable landscape certification might sound a bit redundant. People throw

green roofs onto their buildings to earn LEED points, so why do the lawns

need to prove their eco cred, too? “Just because landscapes are green

doesn’t mean they’re sustainable,” Steve Windhager, of the Sustainable Sites Initiative, tells us. “Most landscapes are

waterhogs. We want to go beyond conservation. The opportunity in

landscape design is that we can actually replenish the Earth’s ability

to sustain life.”

This makes sense for botanical gardens and nature

preserves, but some of the pilot projects sound like the last places on

Earth that could sustain life. (There’s a power plant in Southern

California and an industrial park in Oregon and a facility cryptically

called the Deep Underground Science and Engineering Lab in South

Dakota.) In Windhager’s telling, that’s all the more reason to become a Sustainable Site. Seemingly small efforts like tree islands in parking lots and capturing rainwater

in dense urban areas can have a big impact on the environment —

even if they won’t produce the next cover shot for Better Homes and Gardens.

The

pilots will help hammer out the final rating system in coming years. They’ll also inform a guidebook that the

Sustainable Sites Initiative expects to release in 2013.