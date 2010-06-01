Design Crime: World’s Snootiest Safari Truck Is Part SUV, Part RV

The Unimog by Mercedes-Benz–the classic go-anywhere

vehicle that debuted after World War II–has been everything from a military

unit, to a farm tractor, to a Funmog, the black-and-chrome discomobile that was

a hit in Japan in the early ‘90s. It’s a hefty piece of engineering to be sure–all-wheel drive, portal-gear axles that ensure ground clearance, and a

relatively badass suspension system. But the latest iteration announced this

week by the German auto manufacturer takes a small slide into the ridiculous:

the Expedition Camper Concept, which affords consumers a sublime off-roading

experience–for a mere $300,000. (That’s like what, one quarter’s worth of dividends from the BP stock? Pshaw.)

This is how we imagine Blackwater–sorry, Xe!–goes on safari: The

exterior features something called a thermal bridge-free fiberglass-reinforced

plastic body with a 2mm-thick fabric-reinforced outer layer; inside there’s a

two-burner stove, a fridge, satellite TV and a DVD player, and a seriously

cozy-looking bed. As Mercedes helpfully points out, “Should it–in the very

unlikely event–get stuck, the Unimog can use its hydraulic seven-ton front

winch to pull itself out of the quagmire with its ‘own hair’ à la Baron

Munchausen.”

MB’s own marketing copy indicates they they may or may not be in on the

joke: “There’s just something sexy about taking a Mercedes off-road. I

mean, can you really get much better than piloting a G-Class through the

jungle or over a bit of mountainous terrain? I didn’t think so.”