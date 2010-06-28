World Cities Summit 2010

There is an urgency to progressive urban planning, now that half the world lives in cities. So who better than Singapore to serve as a thought leader? The resource-scarce city-state has, in 40 years, become a modern metropolis supporting 4 million people. International Water Week and the World Urban Transport Leaders Summit are held here too, so visiting city planners and policy makers can triple-dip. As Singapore knows, savvy city building means city branding. — JENNIFER VILAGA