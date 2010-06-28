advertisement
World Cities Summit 2010

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

There is an urgency to progressive urban planning, now that half the world lives in cities. So who better than Singapore to serve as a thought leader? The resource-scarce city-state has, in 40 years, become a modern metropolis supporting 4 million people. International Water Week and the World Urban Transport Leaders Summit are held here too, so visiting city planners and policy makers can triple-dip. As Singapore knows, savvy city building means city branding. — JENNIFER VILAGA

Mon, June 28

