America is in the midst of a compassion boom. Nearly 30% of people now volunteer, totaling $162 billion worth of hours annually. One group growing briskly? Unemployed men. “It’s a way to build new skill sets and network with potential future employers,” says event spokesperson Ashley Etienne. Service leaders will gather in New York to plan how to keep folks hooked even after they’ve landed a paying gig. — SS
Mon, June 28
FEEL GOOD
National Conference on Volunteering and Service
