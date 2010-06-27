International Bowl Expo

The difference between a hockey mom and a pit bull? Apparently, bowling. At this Las Vegas event, which attracts 7,000 alley owners, none other than ex-VP nominee Sarah Palin will give the keynote. “I’m sure she’s a fan of bowling, as are many Americans,” says organizer Steve Johnson. In fact, nearly 70 million people rented shoes and risked a gutter ball in the U.S. last year, up 4.6% from 2008. But will Palin partake, postspeech? “I doubt it,” says Johnson, “but we’ll definitely have a lane for her.” — DM