It can be lonely in the Great White North. Perhaps that’s why this
year, Canada is inviting the whole world over. The Vancouver Winter
Games were a warm-up: This month, it welcomes the G8 and G20 summits —
considered the Olympics of protesting. But hosting comes at a steep
price. Canada will dole out $179 million for some 11,000 police to work
security at the summits, twice as many as at the Winter Games. And,
we’re guessing, fewer spangly costumes. — DJ
Fri, June 25
CONVENE
G8 and G20 Summits
