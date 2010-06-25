advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

G8 and G20 Summits

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

It can be lonely in the Great White North. Perhaps that’s why this
year, Canada is inviting the whole world over. The Vancouver Winter
Games were a warm-up: This month, it welcomes the G8 and G20 summits —
considered the Olympics of protesting. But hosting comes at a steep
price. Canada will dole out $179 million for some 11,000 police to work
security at the summits, twice as many as at the Winter Games. And,
we’re guessing, fewer spangly costumes. — DJ

Fri, June 25

CONVENE
G8 and G20 Summits

Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App& for more events.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life