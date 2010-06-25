It can be lonely in the Great White North. Perhaps that’s why this

year, Canada is inviting the whole world over. The Vancouver Winter

Games were a warm-up: This month, it welcomes the G8 and G20 summits —

considered the Olympics of protesting. But hosting comes at a steep

price. Canada will dole out $179 million for some 11,000 police to work

security at the summits, twice as many as at the Winter Games. And,

we’re guessing, fewer spangly costumes. — DJ