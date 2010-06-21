Green Chemistry Conference

It’s no secret President Obama is big on green chemistry: He nominated the “father of green chemistry,” Paul Anastas, to head the EPA’s R&D unit, and his administration is pushing for a chemical-security program for high-risk plants. Now Obama is going after the secrets of others, criticizing a policy that allows manufacturers to keep their chemicals “confidential.” Those trade secrets, environmental groups argue, also veil potentially harmful chemicals, and the White House is calling for more transparency. That political spotlight lured this conference to the nation’s capital this year; for the first time, a congressman (Democrat John Tierney of Massachusetts) will be attending. — ANNE C. LEE