Toy Story 3

We all have to grow up sometime, and that’s exactly what’s happened to Andy — the “real boy” owner of Woody and Buzz Lightyear — who, 15 years after the franchise’s first installment, is heading to college. The two earlier films earned $847 million at theaters worldwide (including a smart double-feature re-release in late 2009 to catch up the few younger kiddies), making a third film — offered in 3-D — a business no-brainer. To (box-office) infinity and beyond, indeed. — ZW