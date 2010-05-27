Grill Baby Grill: In Press Conference, Obama Says BP Will Pay, Pledges New Offshore Drilling Regulation

After weeks of watching as the BP oil spill off the Gulf Coast

destroys local communities and wildlife, Obama is finally getting tough

on offshore drilling–and BP’s role in creating this disaster.

In

a speech this afternoon, Obama ripped into BP, saying, “Make no

mistake–BP is operating at our direction. Every key decision and

action they take must be approved by us in advance.” BP will “be paying

a lot of damages, and we’re going to stay on them on that,” the

President said. Obama also talked tough about the role of the Mineral

Management Services (MMS) in the spill, offering up this jab at the

agency: “For years there has been a scandalously close relationship

between [oil industry and people who regulate them].”

This is

probably, Obama hinted, because of a culture during the Bush

administration in which oil companies could get what they wanted

without oversight. “When it comes to a specific [oil] company with its

exploration plan…Congress mandated that only 30 days could be

allocated before a yes or no answer was given. The habit, predating my

administration, was that you automatically gave the environmental

waiver because you couldn’t complete the environmental evaluation in 30

days.”

The President relieved some of the pressure on BP by

putting it on the federal government instead. “The problem is not

that…nobody’s minding the store,” he said. “Inevitably in

something this big there will be places where things fall short. Our

teams are authorized to direct BP. We’ve got the authority that we

need.”

Obama

admitted that there have been some hiccups in the effort to contain the

spill. “We can always do better,” he said. The deployment of boom

hasn’t, according to Obama, been as nimble as it needs to be. At the

same time, yesterday’s “Top Kill” procedure was delayed because of

questions about its potential effectiveness and risk. But ultimately,

Obama believes that the U.S. is doing well with the spill.

“I’m confident that people are going to look back and say that this

administration was on top of what was going on,” Obama said.

Since

the oil industry has, according to Obama, effectively been allowed to

regulate itself for so long, the government will suspend

licenses for new wells for the next 6 months. “The Interior Dept has

only 30 days to review proposal by oil companies. It’s not enough time

to conduct an environmental review. As a result, they’re continually

waived,” Obama explained. Presumably, this temporary ban on licenses

will give the government time to overhaul its regulatory procedures.