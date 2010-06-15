Holy Water

“Nothing in the corporate world should shock anyone anymore. Whatever

you think will happen won’t, and whatever you think doesn’t have a

chance will sneak up and kick you in the ass.” That’s Henry Tuhoe’s

philosophy, and he’s our knowing protagonist through this dark

screwball business comedy by James P. Othmer. The action starts when a

conglomerate transfers Tuhoe from marketing deodorant to setting up a

call center for a bottled-water brand in a Himalayan country that has

little potable H 2 O. As Tuhoe evolves from goofball to

grown-up, Othmer, a former ad creative, keeps the action humming with

satirical riffs on corporate trainers, figurehead founders, and how

business really gets done in a developing nation. The book’s gooey

center inside its hard-candy shell is about finding meaning in work and

life, and after all the high jinks in this beach read for BlackBerry

addicts, Othmer has earned it. — DL