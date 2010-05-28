Innovation: Brand Pride or Brand Shame…Where Do You Sit?

Woody Allen once said that he would not want to be a part of any club that would have him as a member — actually he was channeling Groucho Marx — and I am beginning to think some of our clients hail from the same school of thought.

More frequently we are encountering marketers who are almost embarrassed about the condition of the brands on which they work. They appear to have been — and there seems no other way to put it — beaten into acceptance of the status quo. In the worst cases, we have seen this brand shame become a corporate culture that makes it even more difficult to drive big thinking and bold actions.

Bear in mind that we are talking about great brands boasting strong sales and long histories of success. The issue with these brands is not whether they are perfect — they aren’t — or whether there is room for improvement — there is. We find ourselves working on a variety of strategic and creative solutions to address these brands’ marketing challenges that involve promotions, shopper marketing, digital, and the like.

What strikes me as odd, however, is that rather than being a motivator for exciting change, these challenges have created a sense of “shame” and this shame is what’s holding the brands back.

What’s required to move a brand ahead — especially an established brand — is courage, passion, conviction, persistence, creativity, and yes, enough money to do it right. But if you have all the other elements, then you can often do it with less money than required by some larger brands or bigger companies.

As marketing professionals we have to be passionate about our ideas and the brands we are working on. Without that passion we will easily fail. Without passion, we will discover there are just too many roadblocks to getting a big or new idea sold in. Passion is what combats corporate critics, faces down the naysayers, and overcomes the roadblocks any marketer is certain to come across.

“The way we have always done things” — the inertia hurdle — can only be beaten back through the courage of your convictions. You’ve got to be more than a little brave to bring forward truly new ideas. You see the grand potential; the client sees the risk. Only courage will mitigate the fear of failing.