Almost Genius: What the iPad Really Needs? Velcro

For anyone still thinking that the iPad is basically a
glorified Kindle, think again: In this quicky video, Northern California
filmmaker Jesse Rosten shows the wildly transformative effect of mounting two
strips of Velcro on the back of an iPad.
Pop it on the dashboard, and it
becomes an easily navigable GPS or a movie player for bored kids; throw it up on
the wall, and it’s suddenly a chic digital photo frame, spewing out images of
your and your sweetie. Attach it to the kitchen wall, and follow along as Jamie
Oliver sears a pan full of fish steaks.
When the iPad’s no longer beholden
to the lap, it becomes clear that the device’s rich interaction design means it
could well replace most any device — digital or analog — in your home. Who knows: an
Apple-designed mounting plate could be the runaway hit of the summer — Steve and Jonny,
are you listening?