Almost Genius: What the iPad Really Needs? Velcro

For anyone still thinking that the iPad is basically a

glorified Kindle, think again: In this quicky video, Northern California

filmmaker Jesse Rosten shows the wildly transformative effect of mounting two

strips of Velcro on the back of an iPad.

Pop it on the dashboard, and it

becomes an easily navigable GPS or a movie player for bored kids; throw it up on

the wall, and it’s suddenly a chic digital photo frame, spewing out images of

your and your sweetie. Attach it to the kitchen wall, and follow along as Jamie

Oliver sears a pan full of fish steaks.

When the iPad’s no longer beholden

to the lap, it becomes clear that the device’s rich interaction design means it

could well replace most any device — digital or analog — in your home. Who knows: an

Apple-designed mounting plate could be the runaway hit of the summer — Steve and Jonny,

are you listening?