World Blood Donor Day

Fewer than 10 million people donate blood each year, meaning every drop counts. But the method used to thaw frozen blood bags is surprisingly unscientific: Docs take a stab at how much red stuff they might need that day, thaw it slowly in warm water, then chuck the unused blood. Researchers at Microwave Science JV think there’s a better way — zapping blood bags like TV dinners. “We bring it to the right temperature so rapidly, doctors wouldn’t have to do any of that guessing,” says founder Steven Schaffel, who has modified the kitchen tech for hospital use and thawed blood in just two minutes. Ding! Blood’s done! — ZACHARY WILSON