By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

Video killed the radio star, but cowboys might just save radio. Even as CD sales and legal music downloads slid last year, radio use climbed to 93% among country fans (from 79% the year before). Most listeners tune in for an impressive 9.9 hours a week, and crossover artists such as Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, and Darius Rucker are luring a growing number of African-American and tween listeners to the airwaves. That’s plenty to celebrate at this year’s Country Music Association Festival, when 56,000 fans — new and old — will flood Nashville for four melodious days. — EMILIA BENTON

Thu, June 10

TWANG
Country Music Association Festival

