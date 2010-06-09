NAWBO Women’s Business Conference

Less than 25 years ago, women in the U.S. were denied business loans unless a male relative cosigned. Crazy, right? Thanks to the National Association of Women Business Owners, the Women’s Business Ownership Act passed in 1988, eliminating discriminatory lending practices. “It was really the big bang for women’s entrepreneurship,” says Julie Weeks, chair of the D.C. conference. Today, women own 40% of U.S. businesses, generating $2 trillion in annual sales. The group’s focus is now on growth, and helping more owners over the million-dollar-revenue mark. — STEPHANIE SCHOMER