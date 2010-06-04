How Design Conference

Forget bookworms — graphic designers are the real victims of e-publishing. According to conference host Bryn Mooth, new gadgets like the Kindle and iPad pose a big question to these ink-and-paper pioneers: “How does this emerging platform of reading and interacting in a digital space change what it means to be a book designer?” To help answer that, the Denver conference — the largest graphic-design gathering in the U.S. — is going interactive itself: e-book-designing workshops, digital portfolio critiques, and a DIY crafts lounge. “It’s like being 8 years old with a coloring book all over again,” Mooth says. Better make that an iColoringBook. — LC