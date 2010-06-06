International Bridge Conference

Like a bunch of sex-crazed celebrities, bridge builders are talking rehab — the kind that repairs a crumbling infrastructure. Stingy banks and a teetering economy have slowed new projects in the U.S., but there are plenty of bridges desperate for a fix. Some 26% of the country’s 600,905 bridges are structurally deficient, the American Society of Civil Engineers reports, and most others are approaching their prime. The engineers and policy players at this Pittsburgh conference will strategize how to reduce that number to 15% in the next three years. In the meantime, cross your fingers while crossing. — DAMIAN JOSEPH