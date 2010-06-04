National Doughnut Day

America runs on Dunkin’ … and Krispy Kreme and the corner bakery. We eat almost 10 billion doughnuts a year — nearly 35 per person. “Doughnuts are resolutely democratic,” says John T. Edge, author of Donuts: An American Passion. “It’s the food on the corner, of cops and construction workers, of the generous person in the office who shows up with two-dozen glazed.” And during the Depression, it was the food of the Salvation Army, which sold sugary fried dough to raise dough for the needy. Many bakers still mark the day by offering freebies. We suggest old-fashioned. — AUSTIN CARR