Designing Change, Changing Design

Ever wonder who designs store layouts? Museum exhibit spaces? Subway info posts? “People say, ‘You do that for a job? I didn’t even know that was a job,’ ” says Cybelle Jones, chair of the Society for Environmental Graphic Design. “It’s the silent branch of design.” In D.C., 500 of these “silent designers” will discuss what makes a space navigable, informative, or just plain fun. (McDonald’s McVillage, a trippy farm playground, won merit last year.) Next time you find an airport gate quickly, or note a store’s intuitive scheme, give credit to the unsung designer. — LILLIAN CUNNINGHAM