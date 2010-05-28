From “Top Kill” to “Dead Man’s Switch”: What BP’s Oil Spill Lexicon Reveals About Its Brand

After the devastating Gulf oil spill, I wrote a few weeks ago about BP needing to look after their brand’s soul and not

worry too much about their brand image. But the longer this tragedy goes

on, the more I wonder if this company ever had a soul. In the latest news, as BP scrambles to stop the leak, the misguided brand is drowning in poor word choices that are making its failing efforts feel even worse.

Strategies to stop the leak are named “Top Kill,” “Top Hat,” “Hot Tap,” “Junk Shot.” They’re using something called “Corexit” as the oil dispersant. We have heard that the explosion was caused by

“dead batteries in the dead man’s switch.” What is up with these heinous words

being spewed about like oil leaking into the Gulf? Who came up with these names? I know what a “dead man’s switch” is, but

given there have been 11 fatalities in this disaster, one would think BP would

be more considerate about what they are saying. Or is “spilling”

everything just part of their M.O.?

BP’s

pseudo-branding terms for how they are going to fix the disaster may well

represent something essential about the true BP. After all, their CEO, Tony Hayward famously declared: “The Gulf of Mexico is a very big ocean. The amount of

volume of oil and dispersant we are putting into it is tiny in relation to the

total water volume.” That rhetoric is an insulting description for

this calamity, particularly to the thousands who make a living in that water

and depend on that water.

BP

and its marketing and branding agencies had done a great job on their brand for

years. To see them now abandon any sort of positive strategic thought

about how the brand is being portrayed just proves that the visual and verbal

brand identity created for BP was only skin deep. There never was an Oz out

there. Only a get-it-on-the-cheap bureaucracy behind the green curtain. How are we as consumers suppose to digest the uncertainty of how bad this thing

will ultimately be while being blasted with 24/7 coverage about how BP is

trying to “kill” this and “tap” that or throw “junk” at it?

Even “Deepwater Horizon” sounds like something I hope I never see in person.

You could

certainly argue that names don’t matter–that they can call their fixes Little

Bo Peep as long as they do something that actually works. But it’s hard

to fathom why BP isn’t branding the possible solutions to this crisis with more

positive names that resonate a good outcome, even if it’s only their hope.

Where is the crisis management group, and why aren’t they working with the same

brand geniuses that brought us the Helios House and the beautiful iconography to at least make us feel a little better about

this debacle?

I suspect there is group huddling as we speak, with

marketers clicking their gooey, tar-ladened heels together and saying, “There’s

no place like home.” Sorry, BP, you’ll be living with what may be the worst

man-made environmental disaster in history for a long time.