Get Out of The Business You’re In!

advertisement

advertisement

What?! I know we’re supposed to be telling you the secret to

finding success through frequency, consistency and accuracy, like we promised

in our last blog post…and we will, we promise. But before we get to that one secret, it’s crucial that you

understand what business you should

be in. Let’s take a look at an example. Let’s say you were in the corporate video production

business. If you were like most

corporate video production companies, you would do all the standard things that

any good businesses would do to market themselves. You would attend marketing

meetings, join some associations, start a website, use some pay per click ads, Facebook

ads and maybe even do some direct mail.

And there’s nothing fundamentally wrong with any of that, actually it’s

probably more than many businesses do, but the real problem is you’ll only ever

get paid as much as people are willing to pay a corporate video production

company. It’s because you’re in the wrong business. You shouldn’t be

in the business of video production, you should be in the business of being an

expert on using video to convey your client’s message and build their

business. That’s a business that

brings real value to the client, and you could charge a “value-based” fee, not

just what everyone else is charging for video production. This same exercise works in any business. If you’re trying

to do business with other businesses, you have to add value to your offering by

demonstrating to them how your product or service helps them grow their

business as opposed to just supplying a product or service—you’ve got to go

deeper to really provide value. If

you’re trying to do business direct to consumers, you have to help them achieve

whatever it is they really want, not just provide a service to them, if you

want to be able to maximize your skills and your income. And if you want to create maximum value and double, triple

or even quadruple the rate that you would normally make as just a “service

provider,” we have to get right back to that big secret we were supposed to

reveal.

advertisement

You’ve got to find a

niche. If you don’t choose a niche, you’re going to be lost at sea

in a dinghy, without a motor. The

ocean is far too large a place to begin.

You’ve got to choose an audience that’s interested in what you have to offer,

with a decent amount of concentration (i.e. can be found banded together in

some place (real or virtual), based on geography, interests, necessities or

affinities as an example) and that you can afford (time and money-wise) to

create a channel of communication with.

That’s the real key. It’s

not that you couldn’t help many more people than any one specific niche, but if

you want to have any real shot at market penetration on a reasonable budget,

particularly when starting out, you’ve simply got to niche. Let’s look at an example: If you are in the real estate business, assuming you have a

license, you are most likely qualified to sell anyone in your state a

home. But, the issue is, how do

you reach everyone? It’s an

impossible goal, and also a very difficult tag for your friends and family who

want to refer you business, to put on your name in their “mental filing

cabinet.” Working with “Everyone” is just way too broad. The best way to get referrals is to

literally ask for a referral by describing in accurate detail what your target

prospect looks like. If you can describe this, people can likely conjure up

someone in their mind who meets your description. The more vague your description, the larger the pool someone

has to draw up in their mind, and think of it this way: the more faces in the

pool, the more blurry they are and the harder they are to see clearly. Your

friend can’t give you a good referral if they can’t be clear on who to refer!

Niches work the same way, you’ve got to be able to distinctly identify your

niche. So, back to our example, if you wanted to become successful

at selling homes, you might niche down to working with first-time home buyers

in a specific region (a city or area of town) that are looking to qualify for

government assistance with their purchase. In fact, we have a client who does exactly this and she

makes a great living doing it! The

key is that it’s really easy to think of prospects for her. Do you get the point? By doing this, niche-ing down to a target market, you not

only make it easier for people to identify whether they’d be a good fit for

you, or know someone who would be, you also start to get identified as a

specialist. And as we all know

from going to a general physician, versus a medical specialist, the specialist

always makes more money—and often they get to work less too! And the other great thing about niche-ing down is that the

further you get into a specialty, the easier it is for you to focus on being

great at it, and the harder it is for others to catch up to you. If you can understand the competitive

advantage that gives you, you’ll understand just how revolutionary this concept

really is.

advertisement

Another secret, is that you’ll notice we didn’t say that you

could only play in one niche.

Quite the contrary. Once you’ve found success in one niche, you can

afford to start penetrating other niches. The key is to never forget that what

people really want is a specialist, so don’t get so comfortable in all your

niches that you start portraying yourself as able to help everyone—or you’ll end up right back where you

started. In order to keep focus on

your specialty, you probably don’t want people to find out that you are

involved in more than one niche up front, everyone thinks their issue is unique

and they need a specialist to solve it, so let’s not ruin their bias, ok! We’ve

got enough challenges to deal with when growing businesses that we don’t need

to get into trying to change the psychology of the way people think! Do you have any other examples of how you could get out of

the business you’re currently in and niche down for more market penetration and

profits? Share it with us in the comments or ask for our help, we’ll respond! ABOUT THE AUTHORS: JW Dicks (@jwdicks) & Nick Nanton (@nicknanton),

lawyers by trade but entrepreneurs by choice, are best-selling authors

that consult for small and medium sized businesses internationally on

how to build their business through Personality Driven Marketing,

Personal Brand Positioning, Guaranteed Media and Mining Hidden Business

Assets. They offer free articles, blogs white papers and case studies to

guests who visit their web site at http://www.DicksNantonAgency.com.

Jack and Nick have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX affiliates

around the country, as well as in The New York Times, The Wall Street

Journal, USA Today, Newsweek, FastCompany.com, and many more media

outlets. If you’re ready to take your business to the next level, get

more FREE info now at http://www.DicksNantonAgency.com