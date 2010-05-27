iFive: Google, Top Kill, Apple, and the Pirates of Tinseltown

While you were sleeping, innovation was doing great things–including delivering your BBC iPlayer-read iPad a day early if you live in Europe. Hurrah!

1. Open memo to Hollywood studios. If you’re going to kvetch about piracy, then don’t do it yourselves. Peter Serafinowicz, as far as we’re concerned, doesn’t complain, so he’s exempt–but maybe that’s because he makes us laugh.

2. Apple’s WWDC event next month may well have a Blue Scream of Death: the theory is that Steve Ballmer will be taking seven minutes of time to present Visual Studio 2010. Even after Apple surpassed Microsoft in market cap? It’s a miracle, given that some usability gurus are slamming the iPad (known henceforth as executive’s friend) for its inconsistency.

3. All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico and BP’s last-ditch attempt to cut off the Deepwater well. Project Top Kill is going as planned, says the firm which, in an oil company first, is perfectly happy with the idea of turning oil into mud. The outcome won’t be clear for a couple of days, says BP. Translation: Move along please, nothing to see here but crossed fingers.

4. Google is in the scheisse again over data collection in Germany and Hong Kong, as well as an ISP in Massachusetts, which is claiming it has broken privacy laws when developing Google Maps. At the same time, Google is fighting a demand from German regulators to hand over its data, claiming that Deutschland’s privacy laws make it impossible. Hong Kong’s privacy commissioner is also weighing in, meaning we may see a Woo versus Goo case before too long.

5. More kids own a cell phone than own a book, says a worrying survey from the National Literacy Trust in the UK. Next week it is to launch its Tell Me a Story campaign to encourage kids to get with the bookworm. “Once upon a time, there was a woman called Eve. And she had a wireless telecommunications gadget that she loved very, very much.”