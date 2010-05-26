Developing Business Excellence While Delivering Responsible Competitiveness – The Case of Lloyds TSB

A guest post by Nikos Avlonas and John Swannich. Nick Avlonas is leading the Centre

for Sustainability and Excellence(CSE) 3rd North American

Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Certification

Workshop on June 17 – 18, in San Francisco, CA.

advertisement

advertisement

There is a coherent business approach which brings together all

facets of corporate responsibility – leadership, values, policy and

processes, people, customers and society – to deliver improved

performance. The EFQM Excellence Model help us to: • Ensure we

have a clear and constant purpose, to help us focus on the delivery

of results.

• Focus on customers and how we can create value by better meeting their

needs.

• Focus by systematically applying processes and fact‐based assessments

to manage our business and to make us strategic decisions.

• Identify what we need to do to develop our people and maximize their

potential.

• Derive value from meeting our responsibilities to the communities we

serve.

• Archive sustainable Excellence. The EFQM CSR Framework, based on the EFQM Excellence model, is more

suited to its purpose than other CSR specific frameworks as it more

obviously: • Is business driven;

• Aligns corporate responsibility with business strategy;

• Aligns with balanced scorecard strategic and tactical priorities;

• Delivers intrinsic internal and external benchmarking opportunities;

• Facilitates stakeholder engagement at all levels of the organization.

• Links self‐assessment, improvement activity and external reporting. The areas for improvement, identified in self‐assessment against the

Framework, are translated into prioritized objectives and key

performance indicators developed to measure performance against these

objectives. Working with colleagues across the business, bringing their

particular knowledge and expertise to bear on the process, those

objectives will inevitably reflect key business unit priorities. The intention for Lloyds TSB is to deliver corporate responsibility

performance that reflects the key strategic priorities of the business

and aligns the organization’s corporate responsibility priorities with

the business strategy to deliver value.

advertisement

1. A value based approach to corporate responsibility

Lloyds TSB is a major banking and insurance group, predominantly

UK‐based, but with operations in some 25 countries around the world. At

the end of 2006, we were Europe’s 13th largest bank by market

capitalization.

We have nearly 63,000 employees worldwide, serving a franchise

comprising some 16 million personal and business customers. Our

operation in the UK is probable the largest in terms of distribution

reach, serving urban and rural communities through a network of over

2,000 retail outlets in addition to other mainstream channels such as

Internet and telephone banking. Since the merger between Lloyds Bank and TSB Group in 1996 we have

more than doubled profits, built significant market shares in the

provision of retail financial services, and our cross‐selling ratio of

products per customer is industry leading. In 2006, our post‐tax return

on average shareholder equity was 26.6%. This has been accomplished against the background of a huge amount of

change in the UK financial services industry. Competition is

intensifying, and the UK financial services market is facing up to the

impact of ever increasing regulation and price controls. But managing a multi‐billion pound operation comes from having total

focus in what we do:

• Strategies and governance that deliver sustainable business growth –

profitable growth – for our shareholders;

• Offering good products at the right price backed by a relentless

pursuit of superior service and accessibility for customers;

• Developing a committed and engaged workforce operating at recognized

global high performance standards.

Against this backdrop, how exactly does corporate responsibility fit

into our business strategy?

In our view, there are three approaches to corporate responsibility:

• A way of doing business, ethically as a good corporate citizen. It’s

about a value system with an agenda being driven from the top and

absorbed throughout the organization…

• A disparate collection of policies and practices across different

areas of business operation that have been bought together as part of an

externally driven agenda to define a business’ social responsibilities…

• Conscious pursuit of a business strategy that recognizes that the

development of a brand and a reputation which reflects the expectations

of all stakeholders will create real business value. They are not mutually exclusive. They are three points on a continuum

that take us from corporate philanthropy at one end of the spectrum to

value‐based corporations at the other, where external expectations

demand a very hard focus on margin, productivity and investment

performance. That is the value‐based approach to corporate responsibility: a

business strategy that recognizes that a brand and reputation, which

reflect the expectations of all stakeholders, will create real business

value. Corporate responsibility is no different from any other

investment in the strategic assets and capabilities that drive business

performance.

advertisement

2. Integrating corporate responsibility in the

business strategy

Our corporate vision is to make Lloyds TSB the best financial services

company, first in the UK then across borders. Our CSR strategy is to

support our corporate vision by helping to build a great place for our

people to work, a great place for our customers to do business and

generating great returns for our shareholders. In so doing, we believe

we create value for all our stakeholders through: • More effective

risk management;

• Enhanced brand perception, consideration and commitment;

• Increased employee engagement;

• Increased customer satisfaction;

• Improved responsiveness to changes in patterns of customer behaviour;

• Supporting development of new markets and innovation in existing

markets;

• Delivering competitive advantage through better corporate

responsibility management. There is a coherent business approach which brings together all aspects

of managing stakeholder relationships and delivering value. We have been

using the European Foundation of Quality Management’s Excellence Model

for some ten years. Its greatest value to us comes from the framework it

provides: • The model helps us to ensure we have a clear and constant

purpose; it helps us to focus on the delivery of results;

• It helps us to focus on customers and how we can create value by

better meeting their needs;

• It helps us to focus by systematically applying processes and

fact‐based assessments to manage our business and to make our strategic

decisions;

• It also helps us to identify what we need to do to develop our people

and maximize their potential;

• And it helps us to derive value from meeting our responsibilities to

the communities we serve. 3. The EFQM Excellence Model The EFQM Excellence Model is the most widely used organizational

framework in Europe, Being used by at least 30,000 organizations across

more that 20 European countries. There are similar approaches in the

United Stated and Japan. The EFQM Excellence Model is based on eight

fundamental concepts of Excellence – a set of axioms that define

excellence for European organizations. Corporate responsibility is one

of these concepts: “Excellence is exceeding the minimum regulatory

framework in which the organization operates and to strive to understand

and respond to the expectations of their stakeholders in society”.

advertisement

We

know from the research amongst UK businesses conducted in 2005 by the

University of Leicester for the EFQM and British Quality Foundation that

companies which adopt and embrace the Excellence Model are more likely

to create wealth and shareholder value that those that don’t. The research clearly demonstrates a direct relationship between

adoption of the Excellence Model and an improvement in overall business

performance. The primary message is that the Excellence Model has a very

important role to play in improving UK productivity and competitiveness

but the opportunities are still not being exploited to the full. Key

findings from the research include: • When the principles of the EFQM Excellence Model are

effectively adopted, performance improves in both the sort and long term

• Adopting the Excellence Model significantly enhances company value for

all stakeholders. The EFQM Framework for CSR provides a complete CSR picture, while

working within a framework that is about achieving organizational

excellence. In essence, the EFQM Excellence Model is an organizational

tool used to drive performance and continuous improvement, and the EFQM

Framework for CSR signposts the key CSR fundamentals inherent in the

tool.

The framework recognizes that, although the outcomes of an

organization’s social and environmental policies may belong, very

properly, under society results, the successful implementation of those

policies depends upon how well it performs in all of the criteria. It is

affected by: • The effectiveness of leadership at all levels of

the organization;

• Alignment of the organization’s policy and strategy with its overall

mission and vision;

• How partnerships and resources and processes are managed;

• The awareness and commitment of people, as well as the way they are

managed. Success can be quantified by measuring people, customer, society

and key business results. Together with the RADAR (Results, Approach,

Deployment, Assessment & Review) scoring methodology, organizations

are able to use the framework to assess themselves – to identify the

strengths they should build on and the areas where they need to focus on

improvement.

advertisement

Furthermore, the framework helps organizations to report

performance by optimizing the use of available information in a coherent

approach which directly links inputs and outputs. The identification of

all the appropriate stakeholders and the understanding of their

potential needs and expectations is a crucial starting point for

organizations that want to be more socially responsible. The EFQM Framework for CSR enables the organization to: • Research who all the stakeholders are;

• Understand what their expectations are;

• Understand which measures are needed to meet these expectations. It is a comprehensive, systematic and regular review by an

organization of its activities and results referenced. The self‐

assessment process allows the organization to discern clearly its

strengths and areas in which improvements can be made and culminates in

planned improvement actions that are then monitored for progress. The primary purpose of undertaking self‐assessment is to better

understand the status, the CSR maturity, of the organization and to

drive continuous improvement. It can be linked to other management

processes within the organization, primarily strategy development and

business planning, particularly where the organization uses a common

approach to these processes. The EFQM Framework for CSR is far more suited to its purpose than

other emerging corporate responsibility specific frameworks as it more

obviously:

advertisement

• Is business driven;

• Aligns corporate responsibility with business strategy;

• Complements balanced scorecard type approaches;

• Delivers intrinsic internal and external benchmarking opportunities;

• Facilitates stakeholder engagement at all levels of the organization.

• Links self‐assessment, improvement activity and external reporting. The framework integrates CSR with stakeholder engagement in every

activity and with many of the performance indicators of the

organization. It focuses not only on direct results, but also on the

causes and how to get there. And, since it is a management framework,

not a standard, organizations can easily integrate existing standards

(e.g. ISO 9000 and ISO 14000) into the framework. Lloyds TSB has been integrally involved in development of the

EFQM Framework for CSR. It was represented on the working group which

devised it and was the first organization to test it through high‐level

self‐assessment, in 2003. There were a number of drivers behind

Lloyds TSB’s involvement. • The value‐based approach which it takes to corporate

responsibility dictates that the company’s corporate responsibility

strategy should be aligned with the strategic focus of business. That

means that the corporate responsibility management model had to fit with

the primary means of driving the company’s strategic and tactical

priorities – the Balanced CSR are ideally suited as the model is, in

itself, a balanced scorecard and there are clear synergies in the

stakeholder focus of both approaches. • Lloyds TSB’s corporate responsibility steering group of senior

executives clearly wanted to develop a corporate responsibility

management system that could be integrated throughout business and owned

by individual business units rather than the central Corporate

Responsibility team. Firstly, this reflected the complexion of the

steering group which, although including heads of relevant functional

disciplines such as Human Resources, Risk Management and Investor

Relations, is fundamentally led by business unit leaders. Secondly, it

ensured that responsibility is devolved throughout the business to key

line management. Widespread familiarity with the EFQM Excellence Model

across the organizations, its fit with the Balanced Scorecard and the

essential business nature of the Framework, facilitated this objective.

advertisement

•

The company had ground‐breaking and award‐winning programs in corporate

responsibility areas such as training and people development, equality

and diversity, work‐life balance and community investment. But it

recognized that this was not enough and had already indentified the need

for a systemic approach which meant both developing programs in areas

where it was not as strong and creating a commitment to continuous

improvement where it was. This involved identifying and incorporating a

range of corporate responsibility Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

across the business building on existing Balanced Scorecard objectives

within individual business unit. Working with individual business units

to identify and implement improvement activity against agreed KPIs is

inherent in the broad‐based self‐assessment and improvement focus of the

EFQM approach. 4. Implementing the EFQM approach In

2004, the group’s corporate responsibility team undertook a full‐company

self assessment against the framework. In 2005, a number of

representatives from key business units contributing to the group’s

corporate responsibility profile participated in a more comprehensive

self‐assessment. We identified areas for improvement which have been

built into the balanced scorecard priorities of the corporate

responsibility team. They included: • Undertaking a self‐assessment across the business against the

EFQM Framework for CSR

• Use existing data collection processes to inform the self‐assessment

• Use existing data collection processes to inform the self‐assessment

and relate to external reporting

• Analyze performance and perception of performance against the

framework and identify strengths and key areas for improvement

• Identify improvement priorities and improvement activity that aligns

with Balanced Scorecard objectives for each business unit

• Set Key Performance Indicators and targets based on these priorities

aligned with specific target measures under the Balanced Scorecard of

individual business units

• Review progress with business unit on an ongoing basis and globally

with the Corporate Responsibility Steering Group

• Share results and progress with relevant networks of employees

throughout the business, to both highlight achievements and gain buy‐in

to supporting improvement activity in individual business units. Table 1. Areas for improvement Areas Objectives Targeted internal communications

program Develop CR content in all internal

communications channels and establish business unit champions amongst CR

steering Group and Enablers’ network Ensure managers understand how CR fits

with business as usual Built the business case for corporate

responsibility with specific case study evidence to demonstrate

application across the business. Promote employee CR proposition Shift internal perceptions from basic CR

awareness and understanding, through commitment and engagement to built

employee advocacy. Develop CR management system Use enablers’ self‐assessment and areas

for improvement to develop agreed balanced scorecard objectives and

resultant Key Performance Indicators. Local stakeholder engagement Develop best practice resources to support

local activity and leverage existing commitments. Build our financial inclusion program Support research to increase

sustainability of community finance schemes and enhance commercial

attractiveness of sector. Review CR contribution to business tender

process Work with Corporate Relationship Managers

to develop CR contribution to business tenders and pitches. Enhance CR aspects of procurement process Work with Group Procurement to implement

ethical purchasing policy and review contribution to environmental

performance. Develop Climate Change Strategy Review carbon management program,

environmental performance indicators and develop targets. In early 2007, the CR team undertook a series of review meetings with

enablers to review progress against the identified areas for

improvement. Progress against the objectives is detailed in the relevant

sections of this report. From this review, and the self‐assessment

incorporating review evidence undertaken in March 2007, we have now

developed a coherent set of strategic focuses to frame our primary

objectives and actions going forward. These are:

• CR management development;

• Better communication;

• Focused key stakeholder engagement;

• Confronting climate change;

• Increasing financial inclusion;

• Supporting brand positioning.

advertisement

5. Results Already we are seeing significant results

from this process in our key focus areas: 5.1 Communication Fundamental to our communications strategy is the belief in a

corporate responsibility business case premised on the impact of our

reputation on employee engagement. That is, not just in terms of

employees’ perception of our social, environmental and ethical

performance but, equally, in a greater understanding of how that

responsibility is a feature of all our business operations. This

employee “CR proposition” recognizes that effective communication of the

link between business strategy and CR priorities will increase

employees’ awareness and understanding and ultimately raise levels of

engagement, commitment and advocacy f the organization as both an

employer and provider of financial services.

In September 2006, as part of our communication segmented by stakeholder

audience approach, we published an employee‐focused CR report for the

first time. Workout reflected the key CR issues our employees told us

they thought important in a series of focus groups in 2005 – responsible

lending, people development, local community engagement and the

environment – in a lively and engaging format. It was published as a

supplement to our employee magazine, UpFront and circulated to all

employees. UpFront magazine itself is published monthly and contains a range

of features and news stories on key CR events and issues. It builds on a

daily intranet news service, UpFront News, which featured over 250 CR

related news stories in 2006. This “bulletin” news stories are

supplemented by extensive CR information, regularly updated, on the

group’s corporate responsibility intranet site which is also linked to

CR information on other business units’ intranet sites. Our customer CR leaflet, “honest, trustworthy…who cares?”,

containing case studies of our commitment to various stakeholder groups,

was available from branches throughout 2006 and by early 2007, nearly

200,000 had been distributed.

advertisement

5.2 Stakeholder engagement Our interaction with

communities through local opinion formers, community organizations,

local authorities, as well as major local employers and the wider

business community, is a critical platform for developing our brand and

reputation with key stakeholder groups.

An estimated 20,000 Lloyds TSB employees are involved with these local

stakeholder organizations in some form. For example, we employ around

1,500 school governors and hundreds of local councilors and magistrates.

Much is represented by personal volunteer activity but there is also

significant interaction on behalf of the company or in time supported by

the company. Some of the relationships are based on operational

issues – maintaining our “license to operate” as a local business.

Others reflect local business development priorities – the development

of business introducer networks or building profile in critical local

markets, for example.

Supporting local stakeholder engagement was a key CR objective for 2006.

Over the year we have undertaken both qualitative and quantitative

research amongst local branch directors, senior business mangers and

Corporate Bank relationship directors. This has allowed us to develop a

simple diagnostic tool for local managers to identify their own

priorities, and a database of case studies illustrating the wealth of

business best practice across the group. We have also supported personal development activity in this

area. The leadership and management curriculum of the University for

Lloyds TSB includes a range of courses which can include short‐term

“secondments” or interim management “consultancy” with external

organizations. The approach is designed to both test individuals’ skills

and competencies in a different environment and provide performance

development in key stakeholder engagement approaches including

networking and influencing skills. In 2006, such courses were part of

the support to those people in the organizations moving from managing

“self” to managing others and managing managers. 5.3 Climate change

The UK Government has stated its belief that climate change is the

greatest long‐term challenge facing the world today. Measures to tackle

climate change will have potential implications for regulation, taxation

and public policy and will carry both risks and opportunities for

companies and the public. In respect of our own direct environmental impacts, our immediate

priority is to reduce our carbon emissions. We have introduced a

five‐year carbon management program, which, through a series of energy

saving projects and other initiatives, will reduce our carbon footprint.

We have a target to reduce property‐ related emissions and identified

other opportunities in relation to waste reduction and business travel.

While our direct carbon intensity is relatively low compared to other

industry sectors, we still need to fully understand the potential

financial impact of climate change on others that we may lend to or

invest in, so that we can manage the risks and identify business

opportunities. We established a group‐wide Climate Forum, led by the

deputy group chief executive, to develop a holistic approach to managing

climate‐related risks and opportunities.

advertisement

Using 2002 as the baseline, we have set a target to reduce our

CO2 emissions by 30% by 2012. Having set this reduction target, we will

offset those emissions we cannot reduce, commencing in 2007. This will

make our operations carbon neutral. 5.4 Financial inclusion

Community finance initiatives offer a range of loans covering diverse

requirements from debt refinancing, to home improvements and business

start‐ups. We have supported a number of the early pilots with staff

secondments and funding, using our expertise to develop appropriate

processes. Lloyds TSB has also been involved in a wide range of projects

on both a commercial and semi‐commercial basis, providing capital for

loan funds which are on‐loaned to business start‐ups, micro‐business and

social enterprises. With our involvement in Change London, the Local Investment Fund,

Bridges Community Ventures Fund, South Coast Money Line and Hampshire

Community Banking Partnership, Lincolnshire Loan Fund, One London

Limited, Wessex Development Fund, Prime, South West Investment Group and

Arrow Fund, around GBP 10 million was committed to the sector in 2006.

This is in addition to our normal commercial lending direct to small

businesses in the most deprived areas. South Coast Money Line (SCML) is a community development finance

institution, providing a mix of unsecured personal and micro‐enterprise

loan, and home improvement loans which are secured. This year, SCML

launched a financial capability initiative called “Smart Money” to

provide money and budgeting skills. SCML also provided a lead role in

the development of a Community Banking Partnership for South Hampshire,

in partnership with Portsmouth Housing Association and Lloyds TSB who

are funding a project manager. The SCML model of working in partnership to deliver a

comprehensive financial inclusion project is also helping them become

financially sustainable. Since commencing trading in May 2000, SCML has

lent customers loans to the value of GBP 2 million. For the financial

year ending March 2007, SCML will generate sufficient income from

interest income and other contractual relations to cover up to 70% of

its operating costs. These contracts are with housing associations,

local authorities and Government. SCML now operates, either by directly

delivering services or in partnership with sub‐contractual arrangements,

in Hampshire, Devon and Sussex. To improve their sustainability still

further SCML is working with the original funder Lloyds TSB and

Community Finance Solutions from the University of Salford. In 2006 we set up a Financial Inclusion Fund to finance research

and development activities in promoting the long‐term sustainability of

community finance and enhance the commercial attractiveness of lending

to the sector.

advertisement

5.5 Brand positioning

By the end of 2006, the group’s refreshing of its brand positioning saw

the development of our “for the journey…” concept. This underpins the

long‐standing commitment in our Group Code of Business Conduct (see www.lloydstsb.com/corporate_responsibility)

to maintaining long‐term relations with our customers and the premise

that honesty and integrity in our dealings with customers are

prerequisites for a sustained and successful relationship. This, and

Lloyds TSB’s sponsorship of the 2012 London Olympic and Paraolympic

Games, with its legacy issues around economic regeneration, skills

development social inclusion, community investment and youth, offers a

tremendous platform for increasing the contribution of corporate

responsibility to Lloyds TSB’s brand identity. An Excerpt from “Management Models for the Future” Co-Author, Nick

Avlonas is leading the Centre for Sustainability and Excellence(CSE)

3rd North American Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility

(CSR) Certification Workshop on June 17 – 18, in San Francisco, CA. For more information

please visit the The Centre for Sustainability and Excellence

web site or contact Nick Andrews at nick@cse-northamerica.org

or call 773 714 5065. About Nick Avlonas: Nikos

Avlonas is an Adjunct Professor of Management at the American College

of Greece (the largest American educational organization in Europe).

Among his areas of expertise are corporate social responsibility (CSR),

and total quality and supply-chain management. He lectures for executive

MBA programs at the French International College of Business and

Management (ESCEM) and at the Sheffield Hallam University in the U.K. As a management consultant specializing in business excellence

performance, he has carried out numerous projects for leading

organizations in Greece and Europe, including Fortune Global 500

Companies such as BP Consumer Europe, Dell Computers, McCain, LLoyds

TSB, TNI, Eurobank Ergasias, Deutsche Post, and Famar, as well as with

the 2003 European Quality Award Winner and Role Model Organization,

CocoMat.He has served as Special Advisor and Senior Assessor for

European organizations developing CSR supported by the European

Commission and United Nations.