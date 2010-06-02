The Problem with Greensumption: Questions for Annie Leonard

Planet Green’s Virginia Sole-Smith discusses “Greensumption” with Annie Leanard, former Greenpeace activist, founder of The Story of Stuff and reigning #92 on our 100 Most Creative People
To kick things off, we’re talking about “greensumption,” or when you buy organic produce, install a low-flow
showerhead in your bathroom, bring reusable bags to the grocery store and think, “whew,
let’s call it a day!” I fully admit to being guilty as charged on this
one. Here’s why we can (and should) all do a little more — and the good
news is, it won’t cost you a thing.
PG: A key message in The Story of Stuff
is that we have to get away from “greensumption.” Why has the green
movement gotten so used to pointing to “10 easy things” or “buy
organic” as the way to solve our problems, and why won’t that work? (Or
will it work a little bit?)
ANNIE SAYS: Of course, when we do buy something, we
should buy the least toxic, least exploitative product available.
Finding those products is often hard. With globalized supply chains and
so many bogus claims of being “green” and “natural” on labels, knowing
what is in a product and how it is made is really tough. Fortunately,
there are some great online resources to help make it easier for us to
weed through the reams of information. My two favorite online resources
are Skin Deep and the Good Guide.
The Skin Deep database which rates tens of thousands of personal care
products (sunscreen, baby shampoo, hair conditioner, etc) based on the
toxics in each so you can easily find the least toxic products in
whatever category you need. The Good Guide rigorously crunches data
from hundreds of sources on the environmental, health and social
performance of a wide range of products and even has an iPhone app to make evaluating products in the store as easy as it can get (absent tougher laws requiring honest labeling!)
So yes. Buying less toxic stuff can help reduce your families’
exposure, protect workers, and send signals through the marketplace to
producers. But shopping better won’t ultimately work on either the
personal or national level.
You see, toxic chemicals are so pervasive now in our consumer
products, our food, air, water, clothes – everywhere! The Presidents
Cancer Panel just came out with a report
confirming that Americans are bombarded with a variety of carcinogens
in our daily lives, which is – not surprisingly – linked to increased
rates of cancer. (Duh. Are we surprised that we get more cancer after
we put cancer causing chemicals in all our stuff?!)
With these chemicals lasting years in the environment and building
up in the food chain, it is just impossible to protect ourselves on the
individual level. I am a living example of this. I strive to make my
house toxins-free; I have no PVC, no BFRs, no BPA, no Teflon, and no
Scotchguard. I buy organic food. I don’t buy new carpets and furniture.
I do everything I can to protect myself and my daughter. But when I had
my own body burden tested, I found my body loaded with toxic chemicals
that I’ve abraded through daily life.
That is why a real solution isn’t available in the grocery store aisles.
A real solution comes from collective action to change how we make,
use and throw away stuff. Rather than spend hours studying Skin Deep
and going door to door telling neighbors about it, then nagging them to
use it, let’s invest that time and energy into a campaign to prohibit
chemicals that cause cancer and neurological problems and more in our
shampoo!
Not only is it impossible to protect ourselves and make widespread
change through shopping better, there’s even some evidence that
focusing on self protection like that may delay real solutions which
only happen at the policy and regulatory level.
So, yes, shop smarter and shop less. But please don’t let that
dissuade you from engaging in campaigns to make real lasting change.
