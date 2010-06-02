The Problem with Greensumption: Questions for Annie Leonard

Planet Green’s Virginia Sole-Smith discusses “Greensumption” with Annie Leanard, former Greenpeace activist, founder of The Story of Stuff and reigning #92 on our 100 Most Creative People

To kick things off, we’re talking about “greensumption,” or when you buy organic produce, install a low-flow

showerhead in your bathroom, bring reusable bags to the grocery store and think, “whew,

let’s call it a day!” I fully admit to being guilty as charged on this

one. Here’s why we can (and should) all do a little more — and the good

news is, it won’t cost you a thing.

PG: A key message in The Story of Stuff

is that we have to get away from “greensumption.” Why has the green

movement gotten so used to pointing to “10 easy things” or “buy

organic” as the way to solve our problems, and why won’t that work? (Or

will it work a little bit?)

ANNIE SAYS: Of course, when we do buy something, we

should buy the least toxic, least exploitative product available.

Finding those products is often hard. With globalized supply chains and

so many bogus claims of being “green” and “natural” on labels, knowing

what is in a product and how it is made is really tough. Fortunately,

there are some great online resources to help make it easier for us to

weed through the reams of information. My two favorite online resources

are Skin Deep and the Good Guide.

The Skin Deep database which rates tens of thousands of personal care

products (sunscreen, baby shampoo, hair conditioner, etc) based on the

toxics in each so you can easily find the least toxic products in

whatever category you need. The Good Guide rigorously crunches data

from hundreds of sources on the environmental, health and social

performance of a wide range of products and even has an iPhone app to make evaluating products in the store as easy as it can get (absent tougher laws requiring honest labeling!)

So yes. Buying less toxic stuff can help reduce your families’

exposure, protect workers, and send signals through the marketplace to

producers. But shopping better won’t ultimately work on either the

personal or national level.

You see, toxic chemicals are so pervasive now in our consumer

products, our food, air, water, clothes – everywhere! The Presidents

Cancer Panel just came out with a report

confirming that Americans are bombarded with a variety of carcinogens

in our daily lives, which is – not surprisingly – linked to increased

rates of cancer. (Duh. Are we surprised that we get more cancer after

we put cancer causing chemicals in all our stuff?!)