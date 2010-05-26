Facebook Attempts to Make Privacy Settings Simple [Video]

Facebook’s complex, ever-changing privacy settings have angered many a loyal user. Now the social networking site is hoping to undo some of the damage with a new policy intended to make privacy controls simple. Previously, Facebook had 50 privacy controls; now it has approximately 15.

The changes, outlined in a blog post from CEO Mark Zuckerberg, include one-click controls to set who can see private content, the ability to control who can see users’ friends and pages, and a simple control to set whether applications and websites can access personal information. Users can opt to turn off Platform completely, so that all sites and apps are blocked from seeing personal content. Instant personalization can also be turned off–a move that keeps partner sites from viewing even users’ publicly available information.

Zuckerberg doesn’t apologize for his previous privacy missteps, but he does admit that Facebook is still working on getting things right: