More Oil Spill Solutions: From SQUID to Oil-Eating Microbes

If BP’s upcoming attempt to plug the Gulf oil spill with drilling mud fails (the so-called “top kill” approach), perhaps the oil giant should consider taking some tips from our readers. We’ve received a number of creative ideas for cleaning up the spill in the past few days. Below, a few of our favorites.

Reader Rene Sugar directed us to Ed Corpora’s HTP, a water-repellent product that solidifies and encapsulates oil on contact. It can reportedly absorb ten times its weight in oil-based materials. The product also features

oil-eating microbes that require only warm weather, moisture and oxygen to work. “It’s not just an absorbent and bioremedial product. It also contains indigenous microbes that literally consume oil,” Corpora explains to FastCompany.com.

HTP has actually been used by BP before. About five years ago, the oil company used HTP for soil remediation in Trinidad. But Corpora tells us that BP rejected the product this time around. “They just outright turned me down, which is absurd because at this

stage in the game they’re in a desperate situation and they need all

the help they can get,” he says. Check out the video below to see HTP in action.

Tim Johnson tells us about a slightly different solution: the SQUID, a heavy ring attached to a reinforced tube that collects oil as it floats to the ocean surface. SQUID’s website explains: