Inside Twitter’s Expanded SF Offices: Birds, More Birds. Also, Birds

Last

November, Twitter fetched up at generous new headquarters in San

Francisco’s SOMA district. Just six months later, the social

networking site has annexed more space. Next up: Twitter takes over @world?

Let’s

hope not, at least not for design’s sake. The decor’s pretty basic

here; it looks like it was whipped off in a few days, which considering

that the company expanded from about 50 employees to more than 200 in half

a year, it probably was.

The eye behind both spaces is San

Francisco designer Sara Morishige. She

also happens to be married to Twitter co-founder Evan Williams.

So the place is lousy with bird graphics. Birds. Twitter. Tweet, tweet. Get it? “The bird decals were custom; traced from a photo I took

while visiting @ev’s dad,” Morishige says of the original source, @ev,

of course, being Williams.