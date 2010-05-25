Foxconn’s Human Resources Site Has Been Prank-Hacked

Shanghaiist reports that Foxconn’s HR site has been hacked, or pranked, or pracked, or hanked. Foxconn is the Chinese manufacturer tasked with churning out Apple’s iPhone, among other products, but is perhaps best known for the string of worker suicides it has seen in recent months.

The hacker seems to have a pretty good sense of humor, and also, oddly, a sense of respect for the Foxconn–the prank can only be found at a separate page, rather than laid over a landing page where more people would see it. The translation, courtesy of Shanghaiist:

Foxconn — We’re Hiring Are you feeling down today? Do you feel like not living anymore? Do you want to know what it feels like to jump down from China’s model suicide jumping facility? Foxconn provides you the perfect environment to jump. All the many reasons to jump here have ensured at least one jump per week. Comprehensive press coverage guaranteed. to ensure your name travels ten thousand miles. What are you waiting for? Pick up your phone now and join Foxconn. Be the kickass twelfth jumper. You can do it. Hiring hotline: 514514514 By: Xiaokai

Shanghaiist also notes that “514,” the number used as the “hiring hotline,” sounds like the phrase for “I want to die” in Chinese. Excellent/sad prank!

Dan Nosowitz, the author of this post, can be followed on Twitter, corresponded with via email, and stalked in San Francisco (no link for that one–you’ll have to do the legwork yourself).