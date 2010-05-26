Could Oversharing Save the Lives of Seniors?

People who chart their emotional ups and downs on Facebook
and Twitter are generally considered over-sharers, but what if those status
updates could help save your life? That’s the idea behind the Buddy Radio, a
concept from the U.K.-based social innovation company Sidekick Studios currently
undergoing a 12-month trial with the U.K.’s National Health Service. The Buddy
Radio helps patients with long-term mental and physical illnesses manage care by allowing them to
broadcast their mood to a network of friends, family, and professional-care
workers. Users simply turn a dial to the setting that best expresses their
current state, and a message is transmitted to a range of social media
platforms: email, text, Facebook, IM, Twitter, etc.
The benefits of Buddy are clear: For patients, it’s hoped
the mere act of registering a mood as part of a daily routine will ease the
stigma that’s often associated with reaching out for help. On the other side of
the equation, it’s believed that increased awareness among caregivers “will
help teams gauge when to intervene, or simply make contact,” say Sidekick’s
designers. What’s more, by enlarging and enlightening each patient’s circle of
care, the NHS could save an estimated $21 billion treating more patients at
home and fewer at hospitals and walk-in centers. (Still, you wonder whether any health care system has the high-tech attentiveness to respond to this sort of technology–what keeps projects like these from being a way to forget seniors altogether?)
As Sidekick’s development blog points out, assisted tech
could use both a makeover and an upgrade; most telecare devices are still of the
“Help, I’ve fallen and I can’t get up” variety, and hardly any are Dieter
Rams–inspired boxes able to blend seamlessly into the homes of aging baby
boomers. So let’s wait and see.
Follow along as the Buddy Radio’s technology is tested and tinkered
with here.