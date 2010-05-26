Could Oversharing Save the Lives of Seniors?

People who chart their emotional ups and downs on Facebook

and Twitter are generally considered over-sharers, but what if those status

updates could help save your life? That’s the idea behind the Buddy Radio, a

concept from the U.K.-based social innovation company Sidekick Studios currently

undergoing a 12-month trial with the U.K.’s National Health Service. The Buddy

Radio helps patients with long-term mental and physical illnesses manage care by allowing them to

broadcast their mood to a network of friends, family, and professional-care

workers. Users simply turn a dial to the setting that best expresses their

current state, and a message is transmitted to a range of social media

platforms: email, text, Facebook, IM, Twitter, etc.

The benefits of Buddy are clear: For patients, it’s hoped

the mere act of registering a mood as part of a daily routine will ease the

stigma that’s often associated with reaching out for help. On the other side of

the equation, it’s believed that increased awareness among caregivers “will

help teams gauge when to intervene, or simply make contact,” say Sidekick’s

designers. What’s more, by enlarging and enlightening each patient’s circle of

care, the NHS could save an estimated $21 billion treating more patients at

home and fewer at hospitals and walk-in centers. (Still, you wonder whether any health care system has the high-tech attentiveness to respond to this sort of technology–what keeps projects like these from being a way to forget seniors altogether?)