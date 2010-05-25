Save Time and Money with the ALL Approach to Customer Research

Once upon a time, a chemical company developed a sophisticated, lengthy $60,000 quantitative survey. Why? To get all the information they needed from customers like Samsung, IBM and Texas Instruments to guide their product development and investment decisions. Only a handful of customers actually finished the complex and confusing survey, squandering not only the $60k, but also a lot of customer good will.

Quantitative research has its place. It can help to segment a market, understand market preference for a product feature or measure customer satisfaction. But it can’t substitute for high-touch, one on one conversations with customers.

According to my good friend Marty Petraitis, a seasoned high-tech sales-and-marketing leader, surveys are like political polls: the answers are often predetermined by how you ask the questions. Furthermore, when trying to launch a game-changing new product, you often are only guessing at what questions to ask. You can’t detect customer emotions or obtain a deep understanding of their unmet needs using a survey. Often upon reviewing the results, you realize you should have asked different questions.

A powerful way to learn about market needs, product development directions or customer pain points is talking to your customers and prospects, in depth and one on one. Uncovering unmet customer needs at a deep level is one of the pillars of solution selling.

I refer to these conversations as Ask-Listen-LearnTM (ALL) dialogues.

These ALL dialogues can generate a lot of valuable information quickly and cost effectively. Whereas executing a sophisticated quantitative survey can take months, the ALL dialogue approach can yield valuable insights in a few weeks.

Some thoughts on the ALL dialogue approach: