Nendo’s New Issey Miyake Store: Skewering Fashion

Last year,

we told you about Nendo’s ultralight mobile display furniture for some

inexpensive(ish) Issey Miyake stores in Tokyo. Six months on, the

disgustingly talented Japanese design firm unveils a new concept:

Fashion on pins and needles.

The displays — for a shop in Tokyo’s ur-trendy Shibuya area — are

designed to show off Miyake’s Bilbao bag, an unstructured little

confection that doesn’t hang so much as it settles into place. So

rather than produce a hard, squat plinth for something that’s anything

but, Nendo whipped up these rail-thin steel rods, each varying

slightly in height; in Nendo’s telling, they resemble “a field of prairie grass.”



That or something

you could prick your finger on. (Each rod is a little more than a

quarter-inch thick — too wide, we assume, to do much damage.)



The bags fall over the rods willy-nilly, as if they

were “flowers in a light breeze,” to continue the Great Plains similie

here. The shelving and hangers echo the rods.

Nendo‘s Oki Sato has inspired envy

in the hearts of lesser designers everywhere for his play with

lightness and illusion, turning chairs into ghosts and clothing hangers

into wire-frame sculpture. Read more about him here.