Nendo’s New Issey Miyake Store: Skewering Fashion

Last year,
we told you about Nendo’s ultralight mobile display furniture for some
inexpensive(ish) Issey Miyake stores in Tokyo. Six months on, the
disgustingly talented Japanese design firm unveils a new concept:
Fashion on pins and needles.
The displays — for a shop in Tokyo’s ur-trendy Shibuya area — are
designed to show off Miyake’s Bilbao bag, an unstructured little
confection that doesn’t hang so much as it settles into place. So
rather than produce a hard, squat plinth for something that’s anything
but, Nendo whipped up these rail-thin steel rods, each varying
slightly in height; in Nendo’s telling, they resemble “a field of prairie grass.”
That or something
you could prick your finger on. (Each rod is a little more than a
quarter-inch thick — too wide, we assume, to do much damage.)
The bags fall over the rods willy-nilly, as if they
were “flowers in a light breeze,” to continue the Great Plains similie
here. The shelving and hangers echo the rods.
Nendo‘s Oki Sato has inspired envy
in the hearts of lesser designers everywhere for his play with
lightness and illusion, turning chairs into ghosts and clothing hangers
into wire-frame sculpture. Read more about him here.