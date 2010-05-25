“OMG” My Nightmare With AT&T or Don’t They Want My Money?

Trying to pay a phone bill online today reminded me of why I prefer Comcast, and will never move any of my other phone lines to AT&T.

A lot of people know that I have a bad case of iPhone envy, and would even consider moving to Europe to get an iPhone with T-Mobile.

Here’s my story of AT&T and how they made it really hard to give them my money.

I was sitting in my office in Berkeley, CA at 5:00, getting ready to leave for a meeting at 6:00 in San Francisco. I thought I would just quickly pay my AT&T bill online before I left.

I tried to login at least seven times, and every time I got a message that I had an incorrect user name or password, even though I had just received my password by email from AT&T.

I had no idea what I was doing wrong, so I called customer service. It took almost 30 minutes of waiting on the phone and listening to background music before someone came on the line. I had almost forgotten whom I had called.

When I explained the situation to the customer service guy, he kept cutting me off and telling me I wasn’t listening. At one point when I was talking, he said loudly, “oh, my god.” I couldn’t believe I was hearing that from a customer service person. When I expressed how I felt about his comment, he was even ruder.