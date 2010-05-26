Sustainability Faceoff: J.P. Morgan Chase vs. Bank of America

Can big banks ever be sustainable? The numerous government loans funneled to the largest banks in the U.S. indicate that entities like J.P. Morgan Chase and Bank of America might not be completely economically sustainable, but they are at least making strides in other types of sustainability. Author and investment adviser R. Paul Herman compares these two banks in the new book The HIP Investor. Below, we do the same.

J.P. Morgan Chase deserves credit right off the bat for transparency. The company offers a sustainability case study (courtesy of Accenture) on its Web site, as well as a comprehensive environmental policy, multiple CSR reports, and a list of environmental initiatives. J.P. Morgan also subscribes to “The Equator Principles“– a framework for evaluating risk

in social and environmental areas.

But J.P. Morgan still has some work to do. The company was recently given a grade of F on the Rainforest Action Network’s Mountaintop Removal Report Card for funding mountaintop removal in coal-mining initiatives. The bank has said, however, that it will offer up a statement on mountaintop removal coal mining later this year. J.P. Morgan might also consider lowering its CEO’s paycheck, which is currently 441 times that of the average employee in the company. In such uncertain economic times, a little modesty goes a long way.

Bank of America, on the other hand, gets points for paying its CEO 173 times what the average employee makes–significantly less than J.P. Morgan’s CEO-to-employee ratio. And the bank has a decent mountaintop removal policy, explaining (PDF file) on its Web site that “Bank of America is particularly concerned about surface mining conducted through mountain top removal in locations such as central Appalachia. We therefore will phase out financing of companies whose predominant method of extracting coal is through mountain top removal.” The bank also details numerous environmental initiatives and commitments on its Web site–the largest being a $20 billion ten-year plan initiated in 2007 to increase environmentally sustainable business practices.

But like J.P Morgan, Bank of America isn’t perfect. The company doesn’t offer comprensive CSR, sustainability or social responsibility reporting–it released a 2007/2008 sustainability report, but hasn’t yet released one for 2009. And while it claims to adhere to The Equator Principles, BoA was accused of greenwashing in 2008 for not offering significant capital to these principles.

While both J.P. Morgan Chase and Bank of America have shortcomings, both banks are significantly improving on the sustainability front. Until one of these banks does something to really top the other, we have to declare a tie in this battle for sustainable domination (note: this is FastCompany.com’s opinion, not The HIP Investor‘s).