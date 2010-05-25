Razorfish 2010 Outlook: “You Can Innovate Your Way Out of a Recession”

Razorfish isn’t labeling their digital trends outlook as “digital” this year. And it’s no accident. The marketing and design agency that’s been rooted in digital since its inception in 1995, is making a statement that digital’s not only here to stay, but it’s an assumed part of the mainstream ad world.

And with the first surprise built right into the title, the 2010 report is off and running.

The data crunchers at Razorfish had to examine the data differently because of the double dip recession that persisted throughout 2009. “We analyzed how our clients adapted to the challenging environment, what media proved effective, what didn’t deliver as expected, and how this information can be used to direct successful strategy moving forward,” Jeremy Lockhorn, vp of emerging media, tells FastCompany.com.

The result? Many clients acted conservatively and stuck with proven strategies that were in place before the economic slump.

Another surprise was the relatively small investment in social media. “Only 4% of dollars go into social,” says Lockhorn but admits the figure is misleading. The money going towards creating content and in the people who power Twitter feeds and Facebook pages is often not included in a traditional advertising budget. “It doesn’t by any stretch represent the total investment our clients are making,” Lockhorn notes adding that in mobile, it’s the same deal.

One company that’s making a bigger investment in social media is MillerCoors, with Facebook pages for every beer brand. Director of media relations Julian Green asserts that the company’s “Playing in the space where consumers are living,” and points to deals with Yahoo! Fantasy Football and Twitter as other examples of the company’s non-traditional media push into sites where at least 70 percent of the audience is adult over 21 years of age.