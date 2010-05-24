5 Reasons Your Fast-Car Is More Social Than Your Fast-Food

Mercedes-Benz and McDonald’s spend millions of dollars marketing their brands to make them visible, relevant, different, cool, or perhaps … to make them sell. Today the two very different companies are investing more in a similar strategy to make their medallions and their Arches “social.” They hope Facebook Likers and Twitter Followers will generate social buzz leading to better brand images and ultimately selling more more cars and burgers (respectively). The marketing mantra now in Stuttgart and Oak Brook is to stimulate positive “conversations” and word-of-mouth about their brands.

To what extent these efforts work is the subject of an all-too familiar debate between CFOs and CMOs, clients, and agencies, advertising and PR pros. It is not easy to compare Mercedes’ and McDonalds’ social marketing strategies or “brand value.” But a new study by Vivaldi Partners and Lightspeed Research (Download the full PDF) suggests that leading car brands achieve higher levels of “social currency” than top fast-food brands; therefore, automotive marketers, more than their quick-serve restaurant counterparts, should invest in and focus on the new “metric” as a way to build brand value and sales.



Brand social currency is defined as the extent to which people share the brand and/or information about the brand as part of their everyday social lives at work or at home. Here are five lessons from the study:



1. The Ultimate Social Currency Machine … BMW will always have higher social currency than Burger King … will always be a cooler brand



The data show that certain categories, for example, cars, airlines and technology, have greater social currency than personal care and fast-food. Why? We will talk about our iPads and Beemers (BMW: 81% top score on “conversation,” one of the six dimensions of social currency) with friends and colleagues more than we will talk about our Fusion shave gel and Whoppers. Macs more than Big Macs! And tweet and blog about them more too. Cars will always embody and express our social selves to a greater degree than hamburgers, or so we hope.