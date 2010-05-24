Google Teases News on Its Economic Impact–Big Reveal Tomorrow

Google’s just popped up a blog posting that’s absolutely, completely, utterly designed to tease: It’s titled “Coming tomorrow …” and it says Google’s about to explain what Google does for the economy. All of the economy.

Coming from Galen Panger, a member of Google’s Public Policy Communications team, here is the entire body of the message:

Google isn’t just a search engine — it’s also an engine of economic growth. And tomorrow morning Googlers will be fanning out to 11 cities across the country — from Capitol Hill in D.C. to Allied Trade Group in Seattle, and points in between — to join state and local policymakers in making a major announcement about Google’s economic impact. Keep an eye here on the blog tomorrow for more details.

Fascinating, isn’t it? Is it a reaction to the sort of rumors that the New York Times just trotted out recently–alleging that Google’s gigantic size and market dominance is making lawmakers uneasy, and keen to chop up or otherwise downsize the monster monopolist? By making its case as an important, diverse, and “non evil” booster to numerous corners of the U.S. economy (directly as a company, and indirectly by facilitating better business practices by other companies) Google could certainly be attempting to divert attention away from rumors like this. We’ll find out tomorrow.

