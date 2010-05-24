BP Logo Gets Oily, Gruesome Redesigns Courtesy of Greenpeace Followers

You’ve seen BP’s green-and-yellow sunburst logo, right? Seems

completely out of place now that the defining image of the company is a

dark blob spreading across the Gulf. With that in mind, Greenpeace has

put up the Bat-Signal for a fresh logo that better conveys the oil

company’s miraculous ability to ruin the world. (Along those lines, check out this fake BP PR Twitter account. Some tweets: “Negative people view the ocean as half empty of oil. We are dedicated to

making it half full” and “Please do NOT take or clean any oil you find on the beach. That is the

property of British Petroleum and we WILL sue you.”)

Greenpeace is entreating all designers, professional and otherwise,

to “design a new logo that’s more suitable to [BP’s] dirty business,”

the organization writes on its Web site. The contest is actually pegged to BP’s

investment in oil extraction from Canadian sand pits, a process said to produce four

times as much CO2 as conventional drilling,

though entrants are free to find inspiration in any of BP’s

unseemly activities.

The winning design will be featured in Greenpeace’s anti-BP campaigns. Submissions

will be accepted through June 28.

Entries are already trickling in. Oil stains and memento mori figure prominently.

Devastated wildlife is big, too, some more graphic than others.