Designers of New York’s Subway Cars Turn Attention to Modern-Day Work Culture

When Sigi Moeslinger and Masamichi Udagawa, the two founders of Antenna Design, first looked at designing a new line of office furniture for Knoll, they saw what most of us do: a sea of desks, chairs and dividing panels. “Everything looked the same,” Udagawa says.

At first blush, they were an unusual pick to design Knoll’s new line of open plan office furniture. Austrian-born Moeslinger, 42, and Japanese native Udagawa, 45, had previously worked at IDEO and

Apple. But they they had no furniture experience–instead, they’re best known for hardcore industrial engineering and interactive design: They created New York’s new subway cars, as well as the ticketing interfaces; they also designed the hardware and software for JetBlue’s industry-changing check-in kiosks and Bloomberg’s next-gen terminals.

“I didn’t want to work with someone was more entrenched [in the

industry], because they come with a set in criteria that I’m not

interested in, or quite frankly someone who had done an office system

before,” says Benjamin Pardo, Knoll’s senior vice president of design. “It’s almost like asking a child to figure something out because

they always come at it with a fresh understanding.”

“Antenna Workspaces by Masamichi Udagawa and Sigi Moeslinger” launches next month at the industry’s annual showplace Neocon in Chicago. It’s Knoll’s latest take on the post-cubicle dialogue–the attempt to foster human collaboration with just a desktop and chair.